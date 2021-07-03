Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Perrigo worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 68,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Perrigo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 42,787 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

