Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $8.20 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.20 or 0.00023817 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $249.93 million and $697,231.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00736172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.09 or 0.07537967 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 108,344,364 coins and its circulating supply is 30,469,850 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

