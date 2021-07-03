Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,589,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after purchasing an additional 264,181 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 491,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $5,194,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.73. 16,552,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,253,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

