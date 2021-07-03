Phala Network (PHA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.85 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $157.05 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.61 or 0.00757145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00080830 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

