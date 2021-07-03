Phantasma Energy Hits Market Cap of $984,960.87 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $984,960.87 and $3,981.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00137536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00169055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.71 or 0.99789217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.