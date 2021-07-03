Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PHIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 266,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

