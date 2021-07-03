Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 687.56 ($8.98). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 677.20 ($8.85), with a volume of 2,102,883 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 779 ($10.18).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,169.63.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.