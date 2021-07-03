Phore Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $9,156.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 158.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00405381 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,403,572 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

