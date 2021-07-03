PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Down 27.6% in June

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.47. 317,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,288. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.