Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.53.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $119.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

