Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,726 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

PXD stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.