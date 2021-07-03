PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,347.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $932,521.53 and $2,347.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,458,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

