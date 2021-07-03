Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on PLLIF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

