Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

PLLIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

