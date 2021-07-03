Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in June

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,476,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 7,402,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

PLLIF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pirelli & C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

