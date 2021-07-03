Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $2,938.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.01471357 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013179 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.