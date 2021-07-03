PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,510. PJT Partners has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

