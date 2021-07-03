PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PJT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,510. PJT Partners has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

