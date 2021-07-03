PlayFuel (PLF) Market Capitalization Tops $3.04 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $4.53 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00761477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00080898 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.