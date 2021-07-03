Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0137 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $391,005.33 and $2,198.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 80.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00140236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00169630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.00 or 0.99989647 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.