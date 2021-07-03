Playkey Trading Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $207,891.66 and $68,771.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00746255 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 373.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

