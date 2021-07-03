POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 262.0 days.

Shares of PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88. POLA Orbis has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

