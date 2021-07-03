Polkadex (PDEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $878,570.00

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Polkadex has a total market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $878,570.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.72 or 0.00036837 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00132655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,553.66 or 1.00037121 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.