Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $13.35 or 0.00038450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00139015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.04 or 0.99775177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

