Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $113,585.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

