Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.69

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.69 and traded as low as C$53.72. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$54.26, with a volume of 22,810 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$57.69.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$276,000.00.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.