Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,599.50 ($20.90). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,599.50 ($20.90), with a volume of 941,301 shares traded.

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,811 ($23.66).

The stock has a market cap of £7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,047.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($26,495.95).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

