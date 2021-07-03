Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1.35 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00007808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

