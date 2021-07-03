PopularCoin (POP) Price Up 18% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 48.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $92,285.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00055708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00400129 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,707.31 or 0.99928554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,161,678,826 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.