PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $92,495.55 and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.30 or 0.00402501 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,611.64 or 1.00008479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00034081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,161,678,826 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

