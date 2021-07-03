Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,260,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,140,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $34,388,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $20.11 on Friday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

