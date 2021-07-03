Portion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,034.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $11,034.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Portion has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,070,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

