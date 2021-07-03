Portion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $35,747.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00750109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.33 or 0.07673630 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,070,845 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

