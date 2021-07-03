PotCoin Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $11,072.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.55 or 0.06399438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.33 or 0.01458145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00403457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00164744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.78 or 0.00620172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00418329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.21 or 0.00339762 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,372,066 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

