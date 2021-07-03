Power Ledger (POWR) Achieves Market Cap of $94.51 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $94.51 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00738451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.26 or 0.07564821 BTC.

About Power Ledger

POWR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 440,147,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.