PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002419 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00736172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.09 or 0.07537967 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,371,345 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.