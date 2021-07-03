PressOne Market Capitalization Achieves $7.02 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One PressOne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $801.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00737739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.11 or 0.07563920 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

