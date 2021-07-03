PressOne Tops One Day Trading Volume of $802.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. PressOne has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $802.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PressOne has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018005 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 133.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00752315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.