PRIA Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00008938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $215,679.67 and approximately $140.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 513.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00751955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

