Primas (PST) Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Primas has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $5.71 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00400826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

