Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $3,280,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Primerica by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 728.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 129.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

