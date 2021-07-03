Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.