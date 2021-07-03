Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.69). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,020,000.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,307. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.