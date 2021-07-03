ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 38,450 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

