Proton Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.61 or 0.00757145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00080830 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.