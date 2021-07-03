Provoco Token Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $49,989.64 and $9.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00761477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

