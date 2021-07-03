Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 16,357 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Nautilus worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nautilus by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

