Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradata by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

