Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 10,770 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

