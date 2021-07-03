Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,419 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cardtronics worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after buying an additional 303,603 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,272,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 437,029 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

